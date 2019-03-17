B&R industrial parks yield remarkable achievements: report

Construction of overseas industrial parks creates strong momentum for cooperation under the Belt & Road Initiative, a report has said.
Chinese enterprises have participated in building economic and trade cooperation zones in the countries along the Belt and Road
(B&R), according to a report by the China Economic Information Service.
The report mentioned the China-Belarus Industrial Park, China-Malaysia "Two Double-Park" and China-Egypt Suez Economic and Trade Cooperation Zone as role models in cooperation between China and other B&R countries.
Chinese enterprises invested 15.64 billion US dollars in non-financial sectors in B&R countries in 2018, up 8.9 percent year on year, accounting for 13 percent of the year's total non-financial direct investment.
Construction of overseas industrial parks is market-oriented and meets development needs and markets demands, the report said.
China has built a series of overseas agricultural cooperation zones in Central Asia, South Asia and Africa to help local farmers with their production activities, it added.