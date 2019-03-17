UN envoy to Syria highlights need for political process based on UN resolution

New UN envoy to Syria Geir Pedersen said on Sunday that he is concentrating on moving forward in the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2254 about a political settlement in Syria.



Speaking to reporters upon arriving in Damascus, Pedersen said he is looking forward to his discussion with Syrian government officials.



"I am looking very much forward to my discussion with the government here. We will always concentrate on how we can move forward in the implementation of the Security Council's Resolution 2254 which is my mandate, and hopefully that could lead to a Syrian-led, Syrian-owned political process facilitated by the United Nations," he said.



The UNSC Resolution 2254 was unanimously adopted on Dec. 18, 2015. It calls for a cease-fire and political settlement in Syria.



The new envoy prepared to hold talks with Syrian Foreign Ministry officials in Damascus on Sunday, saying that he will discuss the briefing he made at the UN Security Council late last month.



Pedersen vowed at the UN Security Council to work "impartially and diligently to discharge the mandate given to me in Security Council Resolution 2254 to facilitate the political process" in late February.



It will require the cooperation of all Syrian and international parties, the readiness of all to deal seriously with the realities of the conflict and to work together to move things step by step in a positive direction, he said.



He said that Resolution 2254 contains all the elements required for a political solution, adding that the resolution begins by respecting the sovereignty, unity, independence and territorial integrity of Syria and provides a roadmap for a truly Syrian-led and owned political process.



This is a key as a real peace process in Syria needs to be owned by the Syrians, he said.

