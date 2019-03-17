US plan to cut Iran's oil exports to have global consequences: Iranian minister

The US' plan to cut down Iran's oil exports to zero would have a negative impact on the global oil market, Iranian Minister of Petroleum Bijan Namdar Zanganeh was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency on Sunday.



"We are taking measures to export Iran's oil and Iran will do what is necessary under any conditions," said Zanganeh.



If the US pressures make conditions difficult for Iran's exports, the conditions will also become more difficult for the world, he added.



On Friday, Brian Hook, the US State Department Representative for Iran, said "a well-supplied world oil market helps the US maintain, or even tighten, sanctions on Iran without causing an oil price spike."

