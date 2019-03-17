Iran's top military official heads to Syria for trilateral talks

Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri left Tehran to Damascus on Sunday to attend trilateral talks with his Syrian and Iraqi counterparts, Tasnim news agency reported.



Top military officials of the three countries will discuss the ways to boost military ties and strengthen cooperation in the fight against terrorism, according to the report.



The meeting is also aimed at cooperation among Iran, Iraq and Syria to enhance stability and security in the region.

