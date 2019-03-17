New Zealand airport closed following report of suspicious package

New Zealand police confirmed Sunday that Dunedin Airport has been closed after a suspicious package was reported there.

At 9:55 p.m. local time, the airport received report of a suspicious package on the airfield, and police and specialists were now at the scene to determine the nature of the package.



The report of the suspicious package came two days after the terror attacks on two mosques in New Zealand's Christchurch, which have left 50 people dead and 50 others injured.

