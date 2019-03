The Beijing-Zhangjiakou intercity railway is seen under construction in North China's Hebei Province on Sunday. Work on the railway, a vital project for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, began in April 2016. The line will be open by December 2019. It will have the world's first autonomous trains running at speeds of up to 350 kilometers per hour, and the travel time between the two cities will be cut to around 50 minutes from three hours. Photo: VCG