Lhasa opens workshops to create employment

Gyalpo's assistant Dawa dries Tibetan incense in Toinba Town of Nyemo County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 26, 2016. Nyemo County is renowned for Tibetan incense by making use of local natural resources, like adequate water supply, favorable climate and various plants. Villagers there have been specializing in incense production with a history of more than 1,000 years. This fragrant incense often serves sacrificial ceremonies, and it also can be used to prevent infectious diseases. Photo: Xinhua

A county in Lhasa, Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region on Saturday opened 10 intangible cultural heritage workshops for poverty alleviation and raising employment.The 10 workshops in Nyemo county include those for Tibetan incense, Tibetan paper, drums and wood carvings, the Xinhua News Agency reported Saturday."The workshops not only provide people with an opportunity to learn vocational skills but also to increase their income," Long Zhigang, a deputy director of the Tibetan regional culture department, was quoted by Xinhua as saying.Besides the workshops, 25 intangible cultural heritage inheritors in Nyemo established a team to provide free training to local people. The learners later would be assigned to different workshops according to their training results, which effectively solves the employment problem among people with no education and skills.The central government allocated 1 million yuan ($148,967) to support such training programs as well as other related work in 2018, and will provide another 300,000 yuan in 2019, Xinhua reported.Pasang, who is a member of a local Tibetan paper workshop and learning with Tsering Dorje, an inheritor of Shora Tibetan paper, now earns about 3,000 yuan a month. He had been studying the art for three years, which helped his family escape poverty and purchase new furniture as well as agri-cultural equipment, Xinhua reported.Forty families in Nyemo had shaken off poverty with the help of such work-shops in 2018 after the county was included in the support priorities list of the national Ministry of Culture and Tourism (MCT) and the State Council in helping the poor with culture and revitalizing local traditional skills. Nyemo authorities have also established a network system to sell intangible cultural heritage products through domestic e-commerce platforms, the MCT said.Li Haibin, who sells Tibetan incense on Taobao, told the Global Times on Sunday that "Tibetan's intangible cultural heritage products should be promoted around the world."