Chinese tourists fear New Zealand travel

Photo taken on March 16, 2019 shows cards and flowers people placed to mourn the victims of the attacks on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand. Photo:Xinhua

Major Chinese tourist agencies said they detected obvious decline in bookings to New Zealand after the mass shooting at mosques in Christchurch, amid growing worries over security of the country on Chinese social media.Wang Huabei, brand department director of Chinese tourism website Lvmama.com, told the Global Times on Sunday that there is no decline in the number of bookings to New Zealand after Friday's shooting incident."Bookings for New Zealand are done in advance, and most of our customers booked their tickets two months before the shooting," Wang said.Air New Zealand cancelled 17 regional flights out of Christchurch, with at least a dozen more arrivals also cancelled, according to the airport's website, according to a report of the ABC News on Saturday.Wang did not confirm if their trips had been affected by the flight cancellations. But he said that they had issued safety warnings and rescheduled some trips for their customers who are now in New Zealand.Another Chinese online travel agency, Ctrip, also told the Global Times on Sunday that they did not see any decline in bookings to New Zealand as of Sunday. "Since the New Zealand government has already done all that they could to maintain safety, I think there won't be a big change in the number," a Ctrip employee said.Clients who had booked on Ctrip to Christchurch on Friday and Sunday can cancel them. The company will also cover the losses to clients whose trips had been affected by the shooting, The Beijing News reported Friday.New Zealand used to be one the world's safest places and Christchurch is a major tourist destination for Chinese tourists.But many Chinese people said they were concerned about visiting Nea Zealand after the shooting case. Some who planned to visit the country said they would cancel their trip."I will change to the US or Canada," commented Sina Weibo user Xigualan.