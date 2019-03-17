Major Chinese pharmaceutical wholesaler retrieves expired medicines

Guangzhou Pharmaceutical Holdings Ltd. (GPHL), one of the largest pharmaceutical wholesalers in China, has launched expired medicine collection in over 200 cities.



Starting from Wednesday, the collection will last until March 31. Residents can go to pharmacies to give their expired drugs, not only produced by the company, in exchange for new medicine or gifts.



Meanwhile, the company has launched door-to-door services in 28 cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Chongqing. Couriers will go to customer homes to collect expired medication after customer scans a code on the medicine box and fills in their address.



GPHL has retrieved over 1,500 tonnes of expired medication since it began the collection in 2004. All expired medication collected have been properly disposed of without causing harm, the company said.



Expired medication is listed as hazardous waste in China. Medication disposal is crucial for human and environmental health.

