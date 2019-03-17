Chinese people embrace rule of law

Teachers from a primary school in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province study the Constitution. Photo: IC
On the first anniversary of Chinese President Xi Jinping's public oath of allegiance to the Constitution, the rule of law has been committed to and accepted by the Chinese people.
The National People's Congress Standing Committee decided to implement the Constitutional Oath System in February 2018 before the annual Two Sessions
.
The committee said that State employees decided by people's congress at all levels and the standing committees of the people's congresses at or above the county level, as well as state employees appointed by the people's governments, supervision commissions, people's courts, and people's procuratorates at all levels shall publicly shall take the constitutional oath when assuming office.
"I pledge my allegiance to the Constitution of the People's Republic of China to safeguard the Constitution's authority, fulfill my legal obligations ..." Xi said, as he took the solemn oath in Beijing on March 17, 2018, the Xinhua News Agency reported.
That was the first oath to the Constitution taken at an annual session of the National People's Congress, China's top legislative body, according to China Central television. One year has passed and China has made tangible progress in law dissemination, raising awareness in legal rights and the rule of law.
The Constitution also reached lawyers, students and religious people through various activities, including lectures, exams and contests.
A Beijing-based lower-level public servant surnamed Wang, who also took an oath to the Constitution last year, told the Global Times on Sunday that she has witnessed an improvement in legal awareness in administrative departments and citizens on governing by law and protecting legal rights amid nationwide Constitution studying activities.
China launched the country's first "Constitution Week" in December 2018 to help people gain awareness of their legal rights and interests and root out factors of instability. About 100,000 lawyers from more than 400 cities in China, including many border cities, took an oath to the Constitution, the country and its people.
On December 4, 2018, China's fifth Constitution Day since it was established, students from more than 210,000 schools, colleges and universities across the country read the Constitution together via livestream, the China Education Daily reported.
In Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, the local government assigned bilingual working teams to teach the monks about legislation and law enforcement. It also developed a mobile game that incorporated legal knowledge relevant to daily life, according to the regional department of justice.
Zhi Zhenfeng, a legal expert at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Sunday that the status of the Constitution was highlighted through activities to promote legal awareness and studying the Constitution.
"Judicial transparency has achieved major progress in the past year" as more legal documents are made accessible to the public, Zhi said. People's confidence in legal system also improved through cases where people were not prosecuted for legitimate defense, enhancing trust in justice, Zhi noted.