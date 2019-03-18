NZ pledges stiff gun control

New Zealand will tighten gun laws in the wake of its worst modern-day massacre, the government said Monday, as it emerged that the white supremacist accused of carrying out the killings at two mosques will represent himself in court.



Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said her coalition was unified on the need to reduce the availability of the kind of weapons used by Brenton Tarrant as he went room to room shooting Muslims gathered for Friday prayers. "We have made a decision as a cabinet, we are unified," she said, flanked by her coalition partner and deputy prime minister, Winston Peters.



Peters, whose New Zealand First party has previously opposed changes, said he backed the prime minister fully.



"The reality is that after one pm on Friday our world changed forever, and so will our laws," he said.



Ardern, the youthful premier who has become the face of the nation's tragedy, said there would be an inquiry into the horrifying attack, as questions swirl over whether intelligence agencies should have spotted warning signs.



The role of social media has also come under the spotlight, after the gunman livestreamed his rampage on Facebook.



A teenager, whose name cannot be published, appeared in court Monday charged with distributing that footage.



Meanwhile, police launched a probe into a bomb hoax that forced an hours-long closure of the airport in Dunedin on Sunday, where Tarrant lived.



Grief continued to wash across the nation Monday, with New Zealanders of all stripes gathering to express revulsion over the killings - and a unified front against racial hatred.



Family and friends outside Al Noor mosque - the scene of the largest massacre - held a sunset prayer session, with their mournful cries echoing through a park as locals looked on.



Tarrant, who appeared in court on Saturday charged with murder, on Monday sacked his state-appointed lawyer.



Richard Peters, who represented the alleged killer during the hearing, told AFP that the 28-year-old "wants to be self-represented in this case."



"The way he presented was rational and someone who was not suffering any mental disability. He seemed to understand what was going on," Peters said.



Under New Zealand law, if Tarrant pleads not guilty his case would normally go to trial, raising the possibility that he could face survivors and victims' families in court.



