Bolsonaro cements ties with Trump

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro arrived in Washington on Sunday to meet with his US counterpart Donald Trump and cement a budding conservative-populist alliance.
The far-right leader flew out of Brasilia early Sunday with six ministers, among them Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes and Justice Minister Sergio Moro, Brazilian media reported.
They touched down at Joint Base Andrews, on the outskirts of Washington, at 3:40 pm (19:40 GMT).
"It's the first time in a long time that a Brazilian president who is not anti-American, comes to Washington," Bolsonaro said on Twitter after he arrived.
It is Bolsonaro's first trip abroad for a bilateral meeting since taking office on January 1. He attended the Davos
summit in Switzerland in January.
Bolsonaro, who will also meet in Washington with the head of the Organization of American States, is scheduled to return to Brazil on Tuesday.
Outside the White House Sunday afternoon, dozens of demonstrators gathered to protest the visit - holding signs including one that accused Bolsonaro of being a "murderer" over apparent links to suspects in the killing of rights activist Marielle Franco. Police have said those ties are coincidental.
A Trump-Bolsonaro bond could see the leaders of the Americas' two most populous democracies working in concert on a range of regional issues.
The tough-talking Bolsonaro has long expressed his admiration for Trump. He echoes the US leader in spurning multilateral organizations and leftist politics, while promoting businesses over environmental concerns at home.
Their shared nationalist sentiment can be seen in another relationship: that of Bolsonaro's son Eduardo, who is a federal lawmaker, with Trump's former strategist Steve Bannon.
Eduardo Bolsonaro announced in early February that he was part of the Brussels-based group known as The Movement, which Bannon set up to promote far-right nationalistic values and tactics.
The older Bolsonaro announced on Saturday that one main result of his trip would be the signing of an agreement under which the US might gain access to a satellite-launching base in Brazil near the equator.
Previous Brazilian administrations took a friends-to-all approach to neighboring countries. But not Bolsonaro.