Over 150,000 civilians apply for jobs in military

A little girl pins a red flower on a PLA recruit at Fuyang Railway Station in East China's Anhui Province on September 12, 2017. Photo: VCG

More than 150,000 people have applied for civilian jobs in the Chinese military as more people are attracted to work for the People's Liberation Army.Over a hundred people have applied for each of 200 positions, the PLA Daily reported on Sunday.On average, eight people vie for one post. The most popular positions each receive 399 applicants, the report said, without revealing what positions.According to the official recruitment website, Military Talent Net, applications can be made online until Wednesday, and exams will be held on April 10.High salaries and the chance of getting promoted in the military are major reasons for the attraction to military jobs.Military personnel also enjoy a high social status in China, Wei Dongxu, a Beijing-based military analyst, told the Global Times on Monday. "Especially for young Chinese people, joining the military is a cool thing to do," Wei said.Civilian jobs are open to undergraduates and graduates, with those holding a university certificate preferred. But those who support national separatism, have links with overseas organizations with "complicated" backgrounds, or have a criminal record are banned from applying.The jobs are found in the PLA Air Force, Navy, and Armed Police, military universities, military medical institutes and research institutes. Applicants majoring in languages, medicine, the internet, engineering and journalism and other fields are eligible.Wei said that engineering jobs account for a high percentage of the vacancies, reflecting the demand for talent in the military, especially those specializing in high-tech weaponry.The military hired more than 5,700 civilians in 2018, 91 percent of whom have a bachelor's degree or higher and 34 percent have a master's or PhD, the Xinhua News Agency reported.About half of them have work experience, such as in research, medical or public service institutions, the Xinhua report said.In the military, "civilian personnel" refers to those who work in management or professional technical posts but are not in active service.