China, EU share consensus in 10 aspects: Wang Yi

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday that China and Europe have consensus in 10 aspects.



Wang is in Brussels, Belgium, on Monday attending the ninth round of the China-EU high-level strategic dialogue.



At a joint press conference with Federica Mogherini, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Wang said that the cooperation and competition between China and Europe have been the focus of concerns under the China-EU Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The two sides agreed during the strategic dialogue that the cooperation between the two sides far outweighs the competition, and they share far more consensus than divergence.



Summarizing the 10-point consensus, Wang said, first, China and the EU both support multilateralism and oppose unilateral practice; second, the two sides both support the United Nations playing a dominant role in the international affairs, and safeguard the basic norms of international relations based on the purposes of the UN Charter; third, both support an open world economy, and oppose protectionism.



Fourth, both support the rules-based multilateral trading system, and the reform and enhancement of the WTO; Fifth, both support the peaceful settlement of the hotspot issues and regional disputes through dialogue and consultation; Sixth, both support stronger international cooperation against global challenges including the climate change; Seventh, both support the commitment to the international non-proliferation regime and to maintaining global strategic stability; Eighth, both support the implementation of the 2030 agenda for sustainable development, and commitment to reduce economic inequality and the North-South divide; Ninth, both support the campaign against all forms of terrorism, and taking holistic measures to contain the spread of extremism; And tenth, both support the post-war international system and order, and will not construct another system anew.



Mogherini agreed with Wang, and expressed her belief that the consensus will be even expanded when the cooperation between the two sides is deepened further.

