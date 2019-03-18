Lebanon president vows to fight corruption

Lebanese President Michel Aoun said Monday that the fight against corruption in Lebanon will not end soon, Lebanon presidency's website reported.



"No one is immune in this battle against corruption. Anyone who is accused of being corrupted will stand before the judiciary," Aoun said during the launching at Baabda Palace of a national campaign aimed at reviving Lebanon's economy.



Aoun said that corruption is one of the biggest challenges facing Lebanon nowadays.



The president said the government will tackle most of the corruption cases by this year's Ramadan, Islamic month of fasting, which begins in May.



The Lebanese Parliament approved last month a cabinet policy that includes a number of issues to be tackled by the new government including the fight against corruption.

