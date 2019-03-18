Forest fire put out in southwest China

The forest fire that lasted for almost two days in southwest China's Yunnan Province has been extinguished.



According to a statement from the government of Yulong County, more than 1,140 people and six helicopters were mobilized to put out the forest fire in the county, where the famed Jade Dragon Snow Mountain sits.



The areas gutted by the fire 3,000 meters above sea level since Saturday covered about 18 hectares, the statement said. No casualties were reported. The fire was put out at about 4:25 p.m. Monday.



The scarcely-populated mountainous areas are prone to forest fires in the dry spring season. Local forest police, however, are investigating the cause of the fire.

