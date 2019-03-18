Senior legislators meet to study Xi's remarks at annual legislative session

The Leading Party Members' Group of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee met Monday to study the important remarks made by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, during the second session of the 13th NPC.



Monday's meeting, presided over by Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee and a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, also stressed studying the spirit of the annual legislative session that concluded last week.



The historic achievements and shifts made in the cause of the Party and the country since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012 fundamentally lies in upholding the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, safeguarding Xi's status as the core of the CPC Central Committee and the whole Party, as well as the authority and centralized, unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee, according to the meeting.



The meeting stressed further study, research, publicity and implementation of Xi's thought on adhering to and improving the people's congress system.



Efforts should be made to formulate and review important laws, carry out supervision over pollution control and poverty relief, and comb through suggestions raised by NPC deputies and transfer them to relevant state organs and organizations.



The meeting also called for strengthened learning and training, as well as inspection in legislative organs at various levels.

