Turkey, Iran carry out joint operation against PKK

Turkey and Iran has launched a joint operation against Kurdish Workers' Party (PKK) on Monday, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said.



The two countries started a joint operation against PKK on Turkey's eastern border in the early morning, Soylu said in Mediterranean city of Antalya, according to the state-run Anadolu Agency.



Turkish government will announce the outcome of the operation soon, the minister added, without giving further details.



The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union, has been fighting for the establishment of an independent Kurdish state by armed rebellion since the 1970s.



Since 2017, Turkey has been constructing a wall along the Turkish-Iranian border to prevent smuggling and infiltration by PKK militants.

