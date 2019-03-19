Iran says to take legal action against US sanctions

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said here Monday that Iran will take legal action against the US sanctions, state IRIB TV reported.



The Iranian ministries of foreign affairs and justice will file a legal case in the Iranian courts against the American officials who designed and imposed sanctions on Iran, said Rouhani.



The case will also be taken to the international courts, he was quoted as saying.



Rouhani said the "enemies will never achieve their ends to weaken the Iranian nation despite their attempts over the past 40 years."



Following the US withdrawal from the Iranian international nuclear deal last May, Washington has imposed unilateral sanctions against Iran's financial and energy sectors.

