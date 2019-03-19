China, Africa seek enhanced quality, safety of infrastructure projects

China and Africa will cooperate under the Belt and Road
Initiative (BRI) by improving the quality and safety of projects, a Chinese official said on Monday.
Huang Guoliang, Director General of Quality Development Bureau, State Administration for Market Regulation in China told a forum in Nairobi that the Belt and Road Initiative belongs both to China and also the world, because it's built on the principle of seeking shared benefits through extensive consultation and joint contribution among cooperating partners.
"In view of the inconsistency of national standards along the Belt and Road, it is necessary to strengthen the cooperation and integration of standards between countries along Belt and Road, so as to achieve better results of project implementation," Huang said.
The forum is seeking to better implement and realize the initiative, by addressing some of the difficulties and challenges during implementation.
The event has brought together representatives from UN agencies, the International Federation of Consulting Engineers, government agencies, Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM), Association of Consulting Engineers Kenya, Association of Consulting Engineers Tanzania, Association of Consulting Engineers Morocco, as well as representatives from Chinese companies that are investing in Africa.
"Though faced with many difficulties, still fruitful results have been achieved," Huang said, noting that a number of infrastructure projects have been interconnected and many projects have been negotiated and built together, bringing win-win results under the joint efforts of countries along the Belt and Road.
Currently, 123 countries and 29 international organizations have signed BRI cooperation documents with China, making the initiative the world's leading platform for international cooperation.
The Chinese official said that the Belt and Road Initiative has also become an important practice in building a community of shared future for mankind.
Huang noted that the ultimate goal of the Belt and Road project cooperation is to improve the quality of life of the local people through various projects, and the criteria to assess the projects' success are whether these projects have improved the well-being of the locals.
"In the process of building the Belt and Road projects in China and Africa, we should not only pay attention to economic benefits, but also to social benefits, especially adhering to the people-oriented principle, and strictly adhere to the standards and requirements of environment protection, health and safety," Huang said.
Sachen Gudka, KAM chairman said the local industrialists are keen to enhance collaboration between Chinese and Kenyan manufacturing industries for the benefit of both countries.
"The more we increase our collaboration in driving the efficiency of our local industry, not only will we realize both our economic goals but also create wealth and increase the purchasing power of all citizens," Gudka added.