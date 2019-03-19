Xi stresses ideological and political education in schools

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, makes remarks when presiding over a symposium for teachers of ideological and political theory in Beijing, capital of China, March 18, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday stressed efforts to implement the Party's education policy and foster virtue through education with the thought on socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era.Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks when presiding over a symposium in Beijing for teachers of ideological and political theory.Efforts should be made to foster a new generation of young people capable of shouldering the mission of national rejuvenation, and those who have all-round moral, intellectual, physical, and aesthetical grounding with a hard-working spirit, Xi said.Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, attended the symposium.Being committed to the great cause of the Chinese nation, the Party must nurture generations of talent who support the leadership of the CPC and the country's socialist system and devote their lives to the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics, Xi noted.Xi said that it is essential to gradually open and upgrade ideological and political theory courses in primary, secondary and tertiary schools, which is an important guarantee for training future generations who are well-prepared to join the socialist cause.He stressed that the thought on socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era should be used to educate people and guide students to strengthen their confidence in the path, theory, system, and culture of socialism with Chinese characteristics and to boost patriotism.Xi said the CPC Central Committee attaches great importance to education. "We are fully confident of and capable of running ideological and political theory courses better," he said.The key, Xi said, lies in teachers, adding that it is crucial to give full play to teachers' enthusiasm, initiative and creativity.He said ideological and political theory teachers must have strong political integrity, deep feelings, creative thinking, broad vision, be disciplined and upright.Stressing the innovation of ideological and political education, Xi instructed teachers to improve the ideological and theoretical level of the courses and make the courses closer to students and more focused.The ideological and political courses should deliver the country's mainstream ideology and directly respond to false ideas and thoughts, he said.He ordered Party committees at all levels to put this work high on agenda and to push forward the project to coordinate the design of ideological and political courses at primary, secondary and tertiary schools.