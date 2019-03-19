Chinese envoy asks to help DRC with security capacity-building

A Chinese envoy on Monday urged the international community to help the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) with its security capacity-building.



"The current focus should be put on helping the DRC to enhance its security capacity-building, supporting the effort of the DRC government to maintain peace and stability," Wu Haitao, the charge d'affaires of China's Permanent Mission to the United Nations, told a Security Council meeting on the situation in the DRC.



The international community should "fully respect the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of the DRC," Wu said, adding that it should also "fully respect the ownership and leadership of the DRC government in handling its own affairs, strengthen communication with the DRC government, and help the DRC to resolve its challenges in humanitarian, security, development and other fields."



Leila Zerrougui, the UN secretary-general's special representative for the DRC, briefed the Security Council on the situation in the DRC.



UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Feb. 15 submitted to the President of the Security Council an update on the situation in the DRC.



The update, which covers developments in the DRC in January, was submitted pursuant to Resolution 2409 (2018), in which the Security Council requested the secretary-general to provide a written update every 30 days on political and technical progress towards the holding of elections in the DRC and on obstacles to the implementation of the political agreement of Dec. 31, 2016.

