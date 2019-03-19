Foxconn to start LCD screen production in US Wisconsin in 2020

Foxconn will move forward with its LCD screen factory project in the US state of Wisconsin this summer and begin production in the 4th quarter of 2020, the Taiwan-based tech giant announced on Monday.



"Our commitment from day one has been to establish a winning formula for Foxconn and for Wisconsin," said Louis Woo, special assistant to Foxconn founder and CEO Terry Gou.



"We continue to expand our presence around the state, create jobs, and deepen our partnerships while innovating and adapting to meet changing market needs," Woo said in a statement.



Foxconn said the 6th generation facility will manufacture LCD screens for use in a variety of product applications, including vertical solutions for education, medical and health care, entertainment and sports, security, and smart cities.



The huge project, designed to bring investments worth 10 billion US dollars and 13,000 jobs to Wisconsin, was initially reportedly to produce 10th generation LCD screens, but was later adjusted to meet the "changing market needs," as Foxconn put it, to make 6th generation products instead.



By April 1, Foxconn will announce the awards for two bid packages involving construction of utilities, roadways and storm drainage at the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park in Racine County, Wisconsin.

