"Nang" making boosts farmers' income in NW China's Xinjiang

A baker checks the wood fire in an oven used to bake "Nang", a kind of crusty pancake, at Daxi Village of Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 29, 2019. Daxi Village is famous for its "Nang" making. The village has been committed to promoting rural tourism, of which "Nang" making constitutes an integral part, also a way to boost farmers' income. (Photo:Xinhua)

A baker deals with wood fire taken out of an oven at Daxi Village of Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 29, 2019. Daxi Village is famous for its "Nang" making. The village has been committed to promoting rural tourism, of which "Nang" making constitutes an integral part, also a way to boost farmers' income. (Photo:Xinhua)

A baker is seen behind a heated oven baking "Nang", a kind of crusty pancake, at Daxi Village of Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 28, 2019. Daxi Village is famous for its "Nang" making. The village has been committed to promoting rural tourism, of which "Nang" making constitutes an integral part, also a way to boost farmers' income. (Photo:Xinhua)

A woman helps her husband wrap a towel around his arm as a preparation before baking "Nang", a kind of crusty pancake, at Daxi Village of Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 28, 2019. Daxi Village is famous for its "Nang" making. The village has been committed to promoting rural tourism, of which "Nang" making constitutes an integral part, also a way to boost farmers' income. (Photo:Xinhua)

A baker puts the wood fire in an oven used to bake "Nang", a kind of crusty pancake, at Daxi Village of Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 29, 2019. Daxi Village is famous for its "Nang" making. The village has been committed to promoting rural tourism, of which "Nang" making constitutes an integral part, also a way to boost farmers' income. (Photo:Xinhua)

A baker and his grandchildren have fun after lunch at Daxi Village of Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 29, 2019. Daxi Village is famous for its "Nang" making. The village has been committed to promoting rural tourism, of which "Nang" making constitutes an integral part, also a way to boost farmers' income. (Photo:Xinhua)

A baker sprays salty water into an oven before baking "Nang", a kind of crusty pancake, at Daxi Village of Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 28, 2019. Daxi Village is famous for its "Nang" making. The village has been committed to promoting rural tourism, of which "Nang" making constitutes an integral part, also a way to boost farmers' income. (Photo:Xinhua)

A baker bakes "Nang", a kind of crusty pancake, at Daxi Village of Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 28, 2019. Daxi Village is famous for its "Nang" making. The village has been committed to promoting rural tourism, of which "Nang" making constitutes an integral part, also a way to boost farmers' income. (Photo:Xinhua)

A woman helps her husband put doughs of "Nang", a kind of crusty pancake, into an oven, at Daxi Village of Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 17, 2019. Daxi Village is famous for its "Nang" making. The village has been committed to promoting rural tourism, of which "Nang" making constitutes an integral part, also a way to boost farmers' income. (Photo:Xinhua)

