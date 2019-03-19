Aerial view of bend of Jinsha River in Lijiang, SW China's Yunnan

Aerial photo taken on March 17, 2019 shows scenery of the bend of Jinsha River at Shigu Township of Yulong Naxi Autonomous County in Lijiang City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. The Jinsha River is the upper reaches of the Yangtze River, China's longest river. (Photo:Xinhua)

