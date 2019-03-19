31st cherry blossom cultural festival to kick off in Beijing's Yuyuantan Park

Visitors enjoy the cherry blossoms at the Yuyuantan Park in Beijing, capital of China, March 18, 2019. The 31st cherry blossom cultural festival will kick off on Tuesday and the visitors can enjoy a total of 3,000 cherry trees here. (Photo:Xinhua)

A visitor takes a selfie under the cherry blossoms at the Yuyuantan Park in Beijing, capital of China, March 18, 2019. The 31st cherry blossom cultural festival will kick off on Tuesday and the visitors can enjoy a total of 3,000 cherry trees here. (Photo:Xinhua)

A visitor takes a selfie under the cherry blossoms at the Yuyuantan Park in Beijing, capital of China, March 18, 2019. The 31st cherry blossom cultural festival will kick off on Tuesday and the visitors can enjoy a total of 3,000 cherry trees here. (Photo:Xinhua)

Visitors take photos under the cherry blossoms at the Yuyuantan Park in Beijing, capital of China, March 18, 2019. The 31st cherry blossom cultural festival will kick off on Tuesday and the visitors can enjoy a total of 3,000 cherry trees here. (Photo:Xinhua)

A visitor enjoys the cherry blossoms at the Yuyuantan Park in Beijing, capital of China, March 18, 2019. The 31st cherry blossom cultural festival will kick off on Tuesday and the visitors can enjoy a total of 3,000 cherry trees here. (Photo:Xinhua)

A visitor takes photos under the cherry blossoms at the Yuyuantan Park in Beijing, capital of China, March 18, 2019. The 31st cherry blossom cultural festival will kick off on Tuesday and the visitors can enjoy a total of 3,000 cherry trees here. (Photo:Xinhua)

Visitors take a selfie under the cherry blossoms at the Yuyuantan Park in Beijing, capital of China, March 18, 2019. The 31st cherry blossom cultural festival will kick off on Tuesday and the visitors can enjoy a total of 3,000 cherry trees here. (Photo:Xinhua)

Visitors take photos under the cherry blossoms at the Yuyuantan Park in Beijing, capital of China, March 18, 2019. The 31st cherry blossom cultural festival will kick off on Tuesday and the visitors can enjoy a total of 3,000 cherry trees here. (Photo:Xinhua)

Cherry blossoms are seen at the Yuyuantan Park in Beijing, capital of China, March 18, 2019. The 31st cherry blossom cultural festival will kick off on Tuesday and the visitors can enjoy a total of 3,000 cherry trees here. (Photo:Xinhua)

Visitors enjoy the cherry blossoms at the Yuyuantan Park in Beijing, capital of China, March 18, 2019. The 31st cherry blossom cultural festival will kick off on Tuesday and the visitors can enjoy a total of 3,000 cherry trees here. (Photo:Xinhua)

A visitor enjoys the cherry blossoms at the Yuyuantan Park in Beijing, capital of China, March 18, 2019. The 31st cherry blossom cultural festival will kick off on Tuesday and the visitors can enjoy a total of 3,000 cherry trees here. (Photo:Xinhua)