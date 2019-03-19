In pics: rehearsal of Pakistan National Day army parade

J-10 fighter jets of China's Bayi Aerobatic Team perform during the rehearsal of the Pakistan National Day army parade in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, March 18, 2019. Pakistan National Day, also known as Pakistan Resolution Day or Republic Day, is celebrated annually on March 23. (Photo:Xinhua)

