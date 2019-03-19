China's research ship departs for 54th ocean expedition in Pacific

China launched its 54th ocean expedition on Monday to conduct research on the oceanic resources and environment in the Pacific, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR).



The Chinese oceanographic research ship Xiangyanghong 10 departed from the city of Zhoushan in east China's Zhejiang Province. The whole journey will take 255 days and travel 22,000 sea miles, the MNR said.



Major tasks include the exploration of polymetallic nodules and investigations on interactions between the global changes, oceans and the atmosphere, said the ministry.



A total of 191 members from 25 organizations, including research institutes, universities and corporations, and four others selected from developing countries, have attended the expedition.



The research will promote China's understanding in the deep sea area, the MNR said.

