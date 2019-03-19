Photo taken on March 18, 2019 shows "Vessel" of Hudson Yards in New York, the United States. Comprised of 154 interconnecting flights of stairs, including almost 2,500 individual steps and 80 landings, the landmark "Vessel" on Hudson Yards has become a new tourist attraction since its opening last Friday. Visitors can enjoy new perspectives of the city from different heights, angles and vantage points. (Photo:Xinhua)

People enjoy views on "Vessel" of Hudson Yards in New York, the United States, on March 18, 2019. Comprised of 154 interconnecting flights of stairs, including almost 2,500 individual steps and 80 landings, the landmark "Vessel" on Hudson Yards has become a new tourist attraction since its opening last Friday. Visitors can enjoy new perspectives of the city from different heights, angles and vantage points. (Photo:Xinhua)

Photo taken on March 18, 2019 shows "Vessel" of Hudson Yards in New York, the United States. Comprised of 154 interconnecting flights of stairs, including almost 2,500 individual steps and 80 landings, the landmark "Vessel" on Hudson Yards has become a new tourist attraction since its opening last Friday. Visitors can enjoy new perspectives of the city from different heights, angles and vantage points. (Photo:Xinhua)

Photo taken on March 18, 2019 shows "Vessel" of Hudson Yards in New York, the United States. Comprised of 154 interconnecting flights of stairs, including almost 2,500 individual steps and 80 landings, the landmark "Vessel" on Hudson Yards has become a new tourist attraction since its opening last Friday. Visitors can enjoy new perspectives of the city from different heights, angles and vantage points. (Photo:Xinhua)

People enjoy views on "Vessel" of Hudson Yards in New York, the United States, on March 18, 2019. Comprised of 154 interconnecting flights of stairs, including almost 2,500 individual steps and 80 landings, the landmark "Vessel" on Hudson Yards has become a new tourist attraction since its opening last Friday. Visitors can enjoy new perspectives of the city from different heights, angles and vantage points. (Photo:Xinhua)

People enjoy views on "Vessel" of Hudson Yards in New York, the United States, on March 18, 2019. Comprised of 154 interconnecting flights of stairs, including almost 2,500 individual steps and 80 landings, the landmark "Vessel" on Hudson Yards has become a new tourist attraction since its opening last Friday. Visitors can enjoy new perspectives of the city from different heights, angles and vantage points. (Photo:Xinhua)

People enjoy views on "Vessel" of Hudson Yards in New York, the United States, on March 18, 2019. Comprised of 154 interconnecting flights of stairs, including almost 2,500 individual steps and 80 landings, the landmark "Vessel" on Hudson Yards has become a new tourist attraction since its opening last Friday. Visitors can enjoy new perspectives of the city from different heights, angles and vantage points. (Photo:Xinhua)

People enjoy views on "Vessel" of Hudson Yards in New York, the United States, on March 18, 2019. Comprised of 154 interconnecting flights of stairs, including almost 2,500 individual steps and 80 landings, the landmark "Vessel" on Hudson Yards has become a new tourist attraction since its opening last Friday. Visitors can enjoy new perspectives of the city from different heights, angles and vantage points. (Photo:Xinhua)

Photo taken on March 18, 2019 shows "Vessel" of Hudson Yards in New York, the United States. Comprised of 154 interconnecting flights of stairs, including almost 2,500 individual steps and 80 landings, the landmark "Vessel" on Hudson Yards has become a new tourist attraction since its opening last Friday. Visitors can enjoy new perspectives of the city from different heights, angles and vantage points. (Photo:Xinhua)

People enjoy views on "Vessel" of Hudson Yards in New York, the United States, on March 18, 2019. Comprised of 154 interconnecting flights of stairs, including almost 2,500 individual steps and 80 landings, the landmark "Vessel" on Hudson Yards has become a new tourist attraction since its opening last Friday. Visitors can enjoy new perspectives of the city from different heights, angles and vantage points. (Photo:Xinhua)

People enjoy views on "Vessel" of Hudson Yards in New York, the United States, on March 18, 2019. Comprised of 154 interconnecting flights of stairs, including almost 2,500 individual steps and 80 landings, the landmark "Vessel" on Hudson Yards has become a new tourist attraction since its opening last Friday. Visitors can enjoy new perspectives of the city from different heights, angles and vantage points. (Photo:Xinhua)

People enjoy views on "Vessel" of Hudson Yards in New York, the United States, on March 18, 2019. Comprised of 154 interconnecting flights of stairs, including almost 2,500 individual steps and 80 landings, the landmark "Vessel" on Hudson Yards has become a new tourist attraction since its opening last Friday. Visitors can enjoy new perspectives of the city from different heights, angles and vantage points. (Photo:Xinhua)

Photo taken on March 18, 2019 shows "Vessel" of Hudson Yards in New York, the United States. Comprised of 154 interconnecting flights of stairs, including almost 2,500 individual steps and 80 landings, the landmark "Vessel" on Hudson Yards has become a new tourist attraction since its opening last Friday. Visitors can enjoy new perspectives of the city from different heights, angles and vantage points. (Photo:Xinhua)

People enjoy views on "Vessel" of Hudson Yards in New York, the United States, on March 18, 2019. Comprised of 154 interconnecting flights of stairs, including almost 2,500 individual steps and 80 landings, the landmark "Vessel" on Hudson Yards has become a new tourist attraction since its opening last Friday. Visitors can enjoy new perspectives of the city from different heights, angles and vantage points. (Photo:Xinhua)