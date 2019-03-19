Death toll from cyclone Idai in Mozambique rises to 84

The Mozambique's National Institute for Disaster Management (INGC) said on Monday that the death toll caused by cyclone Idai rose to 84 and some 1,500 were injured.



Cyclone Idai devastated the provinces of Sofala, Manica and Zambezia in central Mozambique and Inhambane province in the north on Thursday night, leaving villages and towns flooded and thousands families houseless.



INGC's General Director Augusta Maita told a press conference in Maputo that the government provided nearly five million U.S. dollars and another 1.5 million U. S. dollars from external donations were used to help with the disaster relief, along with material supplies.



Maita said the districts of Dondo and Beira in Sofala are the most affected, adding that there is no road access and the electricity power and telecommunication are interrupted.



"The biggest challenge at the moment is to have a more complete assessment of the situation on the ground so that we have a more global picture of the actual number of people in need of assistance," said the director.



A number of accommodation centers and food distribution camps were set up and first aid kits were given out at the most affected areas.

