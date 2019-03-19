China's diplomatic efforts contribute to Mideast peace, development

The diplomatic efforts the People's Republic of China has made since its founding in 1949, in the persistent pursuit of global peace, international justice and win-win cooperation, have contributed to the Middle East peace and development, Arab experts have said.
"What the Middle East needs badly now is peace and stability. People long for tranquility and dignity, with less conflicts and sufferings," said Hisham el-Zimaity, secretary general of the Egyptian Council for Foreign Affairs (ECFA), while praising China's endeavor as a popular, cooperative partner in building peace and boosting development in the region.
A country of its word, China has been committed to practical bilateral cooperation featuring mutual benefits and win-win results, he said.
Chai Shaojin, advisor to the Ministry of Culture
and Knowledge Development of the United Arab Emirates, said, "China has been a major part and stakeholder of the postwar international order since the mid-20th century. It has made enormous efforts towards a fairer, peaceful and prosperous world."
Tunisian political analyst Jomal Gasmi said China's diplomatic achievements over the past years are widely recognized in the political circle, and so in the world is its stance of mutual respect and non-interference in other countries' internal affairs in bilateral relations.
He observed that China chooses not to impose its will upon other countries, but rather to develop relations with all countries on an equal footing instead.
Ahmed Rafqi Awad, professor of political science at Palestine's Al-Quds University, stressed China's commitment over the past 70 years to peaceful development, win-win cooperation and justice in the international arena, calling it a true champion of world peace and common development.
It is impressive that China stands for a negotiated solution to the Mideast and the Palestinian issues based on international law and resolutions within the framework of international institutions, according to the scholar, who added that solutions as such are universally received among the Palestinians and the Arab people at large.
"China hasn't changed its firm methodology in international politics in terms of preserving international peace and establishing friendly relations with all countries regardless of the political systems," commented Bashar al-Munair, chief editor of Syria's weekly Al Nour Newspaper.
"In Syria and the Arab region in general, we have tested this relation in different turning points along the way and China has always been a friendly country standing by the side of the Arab peoples in their quest to gain their national rights and develop their communities," he said.
Former Moroccan Minister of Economy, Fathallah Oualalou, said, "China has taken a major-country responsibility on important issues of global governance."
In his opinion, China's diplomatic efforts have played an important role in promoting peace and stability in the Mideast region, and the China-proposed Belt and Road
Initiative (BRI) is historic and brings closer links in trade and infrastructure between Asia, Africa and Europe, boosting economy in countries involved.
"China and Arab countries are greatly complementary with each other in the sectors including energy, industry and agriculture," said Mohammed El Khalil, director of Al Jazeera Center for Studies, expressing his belief that the Belt and Road will benefit the countries along the route, and eventually leading to common development and shared benefits with China.
Nourhan el-Sheikh, an expert on Asian affairs at Cairo University in Egypt, said he has found no case of China interfering in other countries' internal affairs.
In the near future, the world will be able to see the Belt and Road facilitate peace, stability and people's welfare in Arab countries, he said.
(Xinhua reporters Zheng Yihan, Yang Yuanyong, Huang Ling, Zhao Yue, Yang Yuanyuan, Chen Binjie, Su Xiaopo, Wu Danni, Li Binian, Shi Chun, Qin Yanyang and Tu Yifan also contributed to the story.)