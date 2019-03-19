EU's Juncker expects EU-China Summit in April to be fruitful

Juncker made the remarks when meeting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who landed here on Sunday night and co-chaired the ninth round of the China-EU High-level Strategic Dialogue with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini.



Juncker asked Wang to convey his greetings and best wishes to the Chinese leaders, saying that he is looking forward to Chinese Premier Li Keqiang's visit to Brussels.



Hailing EU and China as friendly strategic partners, Juncker called on the two sides to help each other, move forward hand in hand, shoulder a shared responsibility for the well-being of the world and the future of humanity, and pass a good EU-China relationship to the next EU institutions to be elected through the European Parliament Election in May.



Conveying the cordial greetings from Chinese leaders to Juncker, Wang spoke highly of the ninth round of the China-EU High-level Strategic Dialogue, during which he held a collective dialogue with foreign ministers of the 28 EU countries.



The first of its kind, the collective dialogue worked well, as it increased trust, dispelled doubts, enhanced understanding, built consensus, and promoted cooperation, said Wang.



Noting that the China-EU Summit in April would be the last one in Juncker's tenure, Wang said that China appreciates Juncker and his EU colleagues' important contribution to China-EU cooperation.



China is willing to make joint efforts with the EU side to promote bilateral cooperation in key areas, foster new progress in the negotiation for the China-EU investment agreement, make this year's summit more fruitful, lay a good foundation for the further development of China-EU relations, and continuously push the China-EU comprehensive strategic partnership to a new height, said Wang.

