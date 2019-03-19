Photo courtesy of Northwestern Polytechnical UniversityIn today's China, the concept of “Lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets” has already been deeply rooted in the hearts of the people. On this special Arbor day, the teachers of the International College bring the students from different countries to the Zhangyu Vineyard. The students contributed their strength to the realization of “Green Xi'an” with practical actions. In addition to the international students from Northwestern Polytechnical University, there were some officials and other people from various social groups and everyone got together to celebrate the festival.
Photo courtesy of Northwestern Polytechnical UniversityThis tree planting activity has provided a good platform for the communication between teachers and students. They have contributed to building a beautiful and green Xi'an together, planting hope together and looking forward to harvesting. This activity also shows that our college attaches great importance to the moral education of international students. Through various forms of publicity and education activities, the students can make better sense of the profound Chinese culture. At the same time, they can feel the new concept of contemporary China.