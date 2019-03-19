With the coming of the new semester, spring March, the grass sprouts out of the ground. On March 12th, we ushered in the 41st Arbor Day in China. The International College organized the “Green Xi'an, We Are in Action”, with students from France, Germany, Malaysia, and Sudan actively participating.

Photo courtesy of Northwestern Polytechnical University

In today's China, the concept of “Lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets” has already been deeply rooted in the hearts of the people. On this special Arbor day, the teachers of the International College bring the students from different countries to the Zhangyu Vineyard. The students contributed their strength to the realization of “Green Xi'an” with practical actions. In addition to the international students from Northwestern Polytechnical University, there were some officials and other people from various social groups and everyone got together to celebrate the festival.

Photo courtesy of Northwestern Polytechnical University

Digging, planting, filling, watering... The students swung the shovel and planted saplings together. The scene of planting tree is very warm. Everyone enjoyed the happiness of labor, which sowed seeds of expectations in their hearts, expectations for the future. In addition, the students also drew kites by hand. The kites originated in China, and people filed the kites to pray for a better life. Meanwhile, the students felt the Chinese civilization at their fingertips.

Photo courtesy of Northwestern Polytechnical University

This tree planting activity has provided a good platform for the communication between teachers and students. They have contributed to building a beautiful and green Xi'an together, planting hope together and looking forward to harvesting. This activity also shows that our college attaches great importance to the moral education of international students. Through various forms of publicity and education activities, the students can make better sense of the profound Chinese culture. At the same time, they can feel the new concept of contemporary China.