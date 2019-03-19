Aerial view of Jiuyanlou Great Wall in Yanqing District of Beijing

Aerial photo taken on March 18, 2019 shows Jiuyanlou Great Wall in Sihai Town, Yanqing District of Beijing, capital of China. Jiuyanlou Watchtower, allegedly the largest of its kind on the Great Wall built during the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), gets its name for the nine windows on each wall. (Photo:Xinhua)

