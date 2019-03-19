Farmers pick tea leaves at Dingxin tea garden in Chongqing

Aerial photo taken on March 18, 2019 shows farmers picking tea leaves at Dingxin tea garden on the Baixiang Mountain in Chongqing, southwest China. More than 8,000 mu (533 hectares) tea garden here has entered harvest season. (Photo:Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on March 18, 2019 shows farmers picking tea leaves at Dingxin tea garden on the Baixiang Mountain in Chongqing, southwest China. More than 8,000 mu (533 hectares) tea garden here has entered harvest season. (Photo:Xinhua)

Farmers pick tea leaves at Dingxin tea garden on the Baixiang Mountain in Chongqing, southwest China, March 18, 2019. More than 8,000 mu (533 hectares) tea garden here has entered harvest season. (Photo:Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on March 18, 2019 shows farmers picking tea leaves at Dingxin tea garden on the Baixiang Mountain in Chongqing, southwest China. More than 8,000 mu (533 hectares) tea garden here has entered harvest season. (Photo:Xinhua)

Farmers pick tea leaves at Dingxin tea garden on the Baixiang Mountain in Chongqing, southwest China, March 18, 2019. More than 8,000 mu (533 hectares) tea garden here has entered harvest season. (Photo:Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on March 18, 2019 shows farmers picking tea leaves at Dingxin tea garden on the Baixiang Mountain in Chongqing, southwest China. More than 8,000 mu (533 hectares) tea garden here has entered harvest season. (Photo:Xinhua)