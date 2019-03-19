Weibo shuts 4,763 accounts over politically harmful content in February

The management center of China's twitter-like Weibo platform said Monday that it had censored 4,763 Weibo accounts that have released "politically harmful" contents in February, up by 25 percent on the month before.



These accounts had posted information deemed politically harmful, and they were censured by the platform by using methods such as forbidding the release of comments on posts, limiting access as well as closing accounts.



Among the accounts, 46 were registered to top Weibo influencers, whose content draws wide attention.



Overall, Weibo content administrators had screened or deleted more than 134,000 Weibo posts in February.



The Weibo system also intercepted more than 410,000 Weibo posts that were suspected of containing pornography, and closed 11,269 Weibo accounts that were suspected of containing pornographic information.



The Weibo management system also released 83 rumor-dispelling posts, and censored 5,644 Weibo posts that contained untrue information.



The Weibo management system targets questionable posts either after active inspection or after they receive reports from Net users, according to the announcement from the social media platform.



The Global Times saw that some users left comments under the announcement that they support such management of content, but there are also voices questioning the rationality of the measures Weibo has taken to "punish" certain accounts.

