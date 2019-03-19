Lion dance performers blend acrobatic stunts

Xuanzhou Lion Dance troupe performers Chen Yihui (R) and Li Minji train in Tengxian County, Wuzhou City, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 18, 2019. Tengxian is home to a special folk lion dance. The dance troupe, which formed in 1997, has won many top awards in contests, and its unique stunts that imitate a drunken lion or a lion climbing a cliff, for example, are particularly mind-blowing. (Photo: China News Service)

Tang Yifeng (L), a sixth grader, learns about lion dance in Tengxian County, Wuzhou City, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 18, 2019. Tengxian is home to a special folk lion dance. The dance troupe, which formed in 1997, has won many top awards in contests, and its unique stunts that imitate a drunken lion or a lion climbing a cliff, for example, are particularly mind-blowing. (Photo: China News Service)

