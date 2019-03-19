Cross-sea Haiwen Bridge officially starts operation in Hainan

Aerial photo taken on March 18, 2019 shows the Haiwen Bridge, South China's Hainan Province. The cross-sea bridge, built over seismic faults, officially started operation on Monday, cutting the trip between Haikou City and Puqian Township of Wenchang City from an hour and a half to about 20 minutes. With a total length of 5.597 km, including about 3.959 km across the sea, the Haiwen Bridge is the first cross-sea bridge crossing active faults and the most earthquake-resistant bridge in China. (Photo: China News Service)

