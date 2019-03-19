Majority of S. Koreans see future DPRK-US denuke talks positively: poll

Six out of 10 South Korean people viewed positively future denuclearization talks between the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and the United States, a poll showed Tuesday.
According to the National Unification Advisory Council survey, 58.1 percent of respondents said they had optimistic outlooks for future talks between Pyongyang and Washington to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula
Seeing negatively the future DPRK-US dialogue was 37.6 percent.
The results were based on a survey of 1,000 adults from Friday to Saturday. It was commissioned by the presidential consultative body to a local pollster, having plus and minus 3.1 percentage points in margin of error with 95 percent of confidence level.
The survey came after the second summit between top DPRK leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump ended with no agreement in late February in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi.
Asked about how to broker a compromise between Pyongyang and Washington, 63.9 percent said South Korean President Moon Jae-in
would be required to hold a summit meeting with the DPRK leader.
Regarding international sanctions, 54 percent said sanctions against Pyongyang should be eased in accordance with the denuclearization measures taken by the DPRK.
Some 62.4 percent of respondents believed the resumption of the two major inter-Korean cooperation projects will help denuclearize the peninsula and settle peace.
The projects are the jointly run industrial zone in the DPRK's border town of Kaesong and the South Koreans' tour to the DPRK's Mount Kumgang resort that have been suspended since 2016 and 2008 respectively.
After their third summit in Pyongyang last September, the leaders of the two Koreas agreed to reopen the Kaesong Industrial Complex and the Mount Kumgang tour when conditions are met.