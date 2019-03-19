Weibo removes 134,000 harmful posts on politics

China's twitter-like Weibo continued to cleanse its platform by blocking or removing 134,000 posts that spread harmful information about current politics in February, Weibo announced on its official administrator account Monday.



Overall, Weibo content administrators had screened or deleted more than 134,000 Weibo posts in February, up by 25 percent than the month before.



Among the accounts, 46 were registered to top Weibo influencers, whose content drew wide attention.



The Weibo system also intercepted more than 410,000 Weibo posts that were suspected of containing pornography, and closed 11,269 Weibo accounts that were suspected of containing pornographic information.



The Weibo administrators system also released 83 rumor-dispelling posts. The system targets questionable posts either after active inspection or after they receive reports from Net users, according to the announcement from the social media platform.



Weibo began to cleanse its platform years ago, and its administrator account began releasing reports on its cleaning operations in June 2016.









