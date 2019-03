Date set for Taiwan leader, legislative body elections next year

Elections for Taiwan's leader and legislative body will be held concurrently on Jan. 11, 2020, the island's election affairs authorities said Tuesday.



The date was determined after a meeting of the election affairs authorities.



Earlier in January 2019, the election affairs authorities decided to combine the votes for the 2020 elections on the same day next year.



The combination formula was adopted in Taiwan's 2012 and 2016 elections.