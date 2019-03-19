Chinese vice president meets Pakistani Foreign Minister

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan met with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi here Tuesday, and hoped that the two countries would deepen all-round cooperation.
"China and Pakistan are good neighbors, and the friendly relationship between the two countries has stood the test of times and the changing international situation," said Wang, adding that leaders of the two countries frequently met in recent years and the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership has yielded continuous progress.
Wang said establishing good-neighborly and friendly relations and creating a good surrounding environment on the basis of mutual understanding and mutual trust is an important condition for a country to achieve peaceful development.
He said China supports Pakistan in seizing opportunities and tackling challenges, and properly handling relations with its neighbors, to achieve stable development.
Wang expressed the hope that the two countries would continue to deepen all-around cooperation, and promote the progress of important projects under the Belt and Road
Initiative, including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.
Qureshi said Pakistan appreciates China's constructive role in moderating tensions between India and Pakistan.
He said Pakistan stands ready to enhance cooperation with China in various fields and push the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership to a new level.