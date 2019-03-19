Advanced technology to help boost China’s livestock productivity, reduce costs

A swine farm applies JD's intelligent system Photo: Courtesy of JD

China, the world's biggest producer and consumer of pork, aims to use advanced technology such as artificial intelligence (AI) and facial recognition to boost productivity, improve quality and reduce costs in the country's swine farms.One recent effort came from Chinese e-commerce company JD, which followed Alibaba and Netease in stepping into the livestock sector. The company rolled out intelligent solutions for pig breeding, adopting technologies including machine vision, AI, robots and the Internet of Things, according to a statement JD sent to the Global Times.The system can track the growth of each pig and monitor its health, ensuring that every pig could be bred to a standard level and kept at a standard size, the company said.If the whole Chinese hog-breeding industry used this intelligent breeding solution, the cost of the industry could be reduced by 50 billion yuan ($7.44 billion) every year. The solution could also reduce by five to eight days the time it takes to rear a pig, according to calculations of JD.In November last year, Yingzi Technology, a company based in South China's Guangdong Province, began to use facial recognition on pigs to increase the animals' traceability as they moved through the pork supply chain. In addition, by using surveillance cameras, the company's facial-recognition technology can automatically identify each pig in a herd, track it on a daily basis, and remember how its facial appearance evolves as the piglets grow into adults.Liu Yonghao, chairman of the New Hope Group, owner of China's largest animal feed business New Hope Liuhe, said in a recent interview with xiakedao, a WeChat account owned by the People's Daily, that the company is exploring a combination of technology and large-scale breeding.Liu said that by using new technology such as facial recognition, pig farms could use fewer workers and avoid some uncertainties in the breeding process.The companies' moves have come amid the central government's emphasis on agriculture this year. Arguing that a sound agricultural sector could offer support for the national economy as it faces heavy pressure, top policymakers renewed their emphasis on boosting the country's agricultural sector and rural development in a key policy document of the year, vowing to step up measures and policy support."With the fast roll out of 5G, technologies such as big data and cloud services will be more widely used in rural areas and the traditional agricultural sector to boost the intelligent transformation of Chinese farms," Liu said.