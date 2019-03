The opening ceremony for the Beilun River No.2 Bridge, which connects Dongxing, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and the Vietnamese city of Mong Cai, is held in Fangchenggang in Guangxi on Tuesday. Construction started in April 2014 and finished in September 2017. It is 549 meters long, and will provide a solid foundation for border trade between China and Vietnam. Photo: VCG