Xiaomi ramps up investment as India presence expands

Customers ask about Xiaomi products at its flagship store in Connaught Place, New Delhi, on March 7. Photo: Chu Daye/GT

Chinese smartphone manufacturer and internet company Xiaomi has increased its investment in India by $507 million, its largest tranche since entering the market, to expand its Mi stores and invest in home appliances.The investment will cover water purifiers, washing machines, laptop computers and refrigerators, according to media reports on Monday.The investment by Xiaomi comes as Chinese smartphone companies hold a dominant share in the Indian market, with about 1.3 billion people - a position achieved in a matter of years.According to market research by Counterpoint, Xiaomi ranked No.1 in terms of smartphone shipments with a market share of 27 percent in the third quarter of 2018, surpassing South Korea's Samsung. Among the top five best-selling smartphone brands in India, Chinese companies accounted for three, with Oppo in third place and Vivo fifth.When the Global Times visited a Mi home store in Connaught Place, New Delhi earlier this month, appliances such as water purifiers and gadgets such as self-balancing electric personal transporter were already on display, though not for sale.Shravan Kumar, team leader of Mi homes in northern India, told the Global Times that honest pricing is one of the reasons for Xiaomi's success in India, where consumers are price-sensitive."On online and offline channels, our smartphones are sold at the same price," Kumar said.Kumar also referred the declaration by Xiaomi Chairman and CEO Lei Jun on social media that the company would forever limit its net profit margin for the entire hardware business, which includes smartphones and lifestyle products, to a maximum of 5 percent.It only took Xiaomi four years to become the No.1 brand in terms of shipments in India.India, with more than 400 million mobile internet users, is now the world's second-largest smartphone market after China.