China's streamlined procedures to encourage international cooperation in oil, gas sector

China has cancelled administrative review and approval procedures of overall development plans of international cooperation projects in the oil and gas sector, a move an analyst said Tuesday would to improve the efficiency of foreign capital utilization and promote scaled production of the industry to meet increasing domestic demand, especially for coalbed gas.



Such overall development plans are now only subject to a simple filing process with the relevant authorities, rather than review and approval, said the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), China's top economic planner, on Sunday.



According to the NDRC, the simplification of procedures can facilitate international cooperation in the coalbed gas industry.



There are already 20 coalbed projects involving international cooperation in China, covering more than 16,700 square kilometers and accounting for more than 35 percent of the total area of coalbed gas exploration, the NDRC said. However, overly complex application procedures have hindered international cooperation.



Lin Boqiang, an expert in energy economics from Xiamen University, told the Global Times that the streamlined application procedures can bolster the domestic market in coalbed gas by bringing in more competitions.



"The relaxation on supervision and the simplification of procedures can of course support further market opening in this industry, so this is definitely making inroads," Lin said, noting that "by doing so, the government is also showing that it wants a more positive role to be played by private-sector and foreign companies, and to strengthen the industry by bringing in more competition."



There are, however, challenges that will come along with the opportunities. Lin told the Global Times that more competition could mean a more challenging market environment for domestic enterprises, but he is confident that the result of healthy competition will be beneficial to the industry.



"There is enough room in the market and it is still growing," said Lin. "Of course, there could potentially be friction in international cooperation, but overall I believe that with due regulations covering the market, Chinese companies are ready for the challenge."



"Cooperation brings in technologies and resources," Lin said. "The logic is simple. Even when a middle-sized company comes to China to open up a gas station, it will need to bring its fuel."