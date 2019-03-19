Indian attempt to resist Chinese goods may backfire: experts

A customer from India purchasing Christmas decorations in Yiwu, East China's Zhejiang Province File photo: VCG
Any resistance of Chinese goods by Indians would be unwise and ineffective, and it would almost certainly cost India its future opportunities, Chinese analysts said on Tuesday.
The comments came after a few Indian organizations and online comments called for resistance of Chinese goods, in response to China's decision to delay a bid at the UN to blacklist militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed's leader as a terrorist.
The Confederation of All India Traders, which represents 70 million traders, moved to set Chinese goods on fire on Tuesday.
Chinese trade and international relations experts urged the Indian government not to politicize China-India trade and investment relationship.
Zhao Gancheng, director of the Center for Asia-Pacific Studies at the Shanghai Institute for International Studies, said the whole thing is a case of some Indian media fanning flames to engulf economic matters from what's a diplomatic matter at a time when the Indian election is drawing close.
Zhao said the Indian government should take a rational, responsible approach. Warnings about any hasty reaction from Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley are in line with a rational approach.
"Despite India's protectionist approach to Chinese imports, Chinese goods still have an impressive presence in the Indian market," Zhao noted. "It is only natural that Indian consumers choose Chinese products, as this is a result of market forces and reflects the fact that Indian companies at current stage cannot compete with products that do not appeal to consumers."
Zhao said that the radical move in India will not fundamentally alter Indian consumers' stance on Chinese goods.
Bai Ming, deputy director of the Ministry of Commerce
's International Market Research Institute, said by fanning nationalist sentiment and raising trade barriers, India may be the ultimate loser.
"India may achieve small success in protecting its own industries, but it will at the same time lose the vast opportunity borne out of economic cooperation with China, the world's second-largest economy," Bai told the Global Times.
The best scenario is China and India working together, and there are lots of potential areas to cooperate, such as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, said Bai.
Trade has been growing between China and India.
China imported $18.84 billion worth of goods from India in 2018, while it exported $76.7 billion worth of products during the period, according to customs data released on January 14. Overall, China's trade with India surged by 13.2 percent on a yearly basis last year.
In 2017, imports from India stood at $16 billion and exports from China were worth about $68 billion.
China in 2018 cut tariffs on Indian agricultural products including soybeans, potentially opening its market wider to Indian exporters.