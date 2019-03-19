UK visas granted to Chinese nationals see 11 percent rise in 2018

China accounted for a massive quarter of all UK visas issued globally last year, representing an 11-percent rise compared with 2017, according to the latest report on Immigration Statistics published by the British Home Office on Monday.



More than 730,000 visas were issued to Chinese nationals, including tourists, students and businesspeople in 2018 - 25 percent of the total 2.9 million entry clearance visas granted. Among them, tourists and students saw a strong increase.



The report showed that almost 100,000 Tier 4 study visas were granted to Chinese nationals, up 13 percent on a year-on-year basis and now approximately 40 percent of the total global number.



Chinese students are among the 26 countries who are allowed to provide a reduced level of documentation while applying for UK visas to study in the country's higher education institutions, according to the UK Immigration Rules.



"The significant rise in visa applications demonstrates the growing strength of the UK and China relationship," the UK Ambassador to China, Dame Barbara Woodward, said in the report. "More and more Chinese people are choosing to visit the UK and we have seen a 400% increase in applications in the last decade."



Such growth is closely related to the UK's current situation, and Brexit, which has brought many uncertainties to the UK, pushes the country to seek new sources of economic growth, said Zhao Huaipu, a professor at China Foreign Affairs University.



"If the UK finally leaves the EU, it will pay more attention to emerging economies such as China and India, from enhancing cooperation in all aspects to attracting hi-tech talents and investors, in order to build 'A Global Britain,'" Zhao said.



He noted that even though the EU without the UK may adopt a conservative foreign policy towards China in the short term, China and the EU share many similarities, such as supporting multilateralism, the function of the UN, globalization and free trade.



More cooperation between China and the UK, as well as China and the EU will center on business and trade, Ding Chun, director of the Center for European Studies at Fudan University in Shanghai, told the Global Times on Tuesday.



"Both the UK and the EU will consider their own interests and adopt the part which benefits them the most," Ding said.



In order to make it easier for investors and entrepreneurs to start businesses in the UK, the country announced last week two new visa routes to attract leading business talents, launching the start-up visa and the innovator visa.



In addition, the British Embassy in Beijing said that from later this month, Chinese nationals applying for UK visas online will be able to enjoy a more convenient visa application process, as they will be able to scan and upload their supporting documents from their own home.



