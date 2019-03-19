Iran ‘rolls out red carpet’ for investors

Iranian Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance Farhad Dejpasand Photo: VCG
Iran is ready to carry out full cooperation with China under the Belt and Road
Initiative (B&R), Iranian Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance Farhad Dejpasand said Monday in an exclusive interview with Global Times, adding that high-level Iranian delegates will attend the 2nd Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF) next month in Beijing.
Dejpasand spoke highly of B&R, hailing it a peaceful multilateral initiative which helps participating countries achieve greater development in transportation, technology, education and many other aspects.
"Iran has prepared a comprehensive plan to participate under B&R. Hope we could reach a consensus with China to implement these plans," said Dejpasand.
It's Dejpasand's second visit to Beijing in a month, with attracting investment high on the agenda.
In February, Dejpasand came to China as a member of an official delegation led by Iranian parliament speaker Ali Larijani. In April, he will be in Beijing again to attend the BRF with several high-level Iranian delegates.
China is Iran's top trade partner and a major importer of Iranian oil. From January to November in 2018, trade between China and Iran stood at $33.39 billion, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce
of China in January.
Under increasing pressure from Washington after the US withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal last May, Iran has stepped up effort to expand economic cooperation and attract foreign investment.
Dejpasand on Monday launched a charm offensive to around 100 Chinese company representatives in a speech at a trade forum in the Iranian Embassy in Beijing.
"We will roll out the red carpet to welcome you. When you come, we will put the red carpet away and will not let you go," he said jokingly, offering a wide range of fields Chinese companies could invest in, including energy, infrastructure, agriculture and high tech. He said that Chinese companies could set up joint ventures with Iranian counterparts.
However, because US sanctions remain, investing in Iran might still be risky.
The minister vowed to protect the interests of foreign companies and said that investors can gain much more benefits in Iran rather than risks.
"Iran won't let friendly enterprises get hurt," Dejpasand said, adding that Iran has tailored special "frameworks" for partner countries according to their cooperation fields with Iran to help companies invest and do business.
The specialized agency Organization for Investment, Economic and Technical Assistance of Iran was set up to help foreign investors, he added.
He also warned Chinese companies to "be careful about the US tactic" of raising their investment cost in Iran and to stop them from benefitting, adding that "strengthening Chinese investment in Iran will make the US feel disappointed."