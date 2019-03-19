Chinese vice president meets Philippine gov't delegation

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan met with a Philippine government delegation led by Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea and Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez here Tuesday.
Wang said the sound development of bilateral ties benefits from the friendly exchanges between the two peoples for over a thousand years and the strategic guidance of the heads of state of the two countries.
"Peace is the prerequisite of development," said Wang, adding that both Chinese and Filipinos hope to live a better life through peaceful development.
He called on the two sides to strengthen understanding of each other's past and present, consolidate the foundation of mutual trust, pursue common development, share opportunities and plan for the future, so as to make the relationship of comprehensive strategic cooperation more mature and jointly build a community with a shared future for humanity.
Wang said China appreciates the measures taken by the Philippines for development, and stands ready to work with the Philippines to keep the momentum of frequent high-level exchanges, comprehensively implement the consensus reached by the heads of state of the two countries, enhance pragmatic cooperation in various fields and exchanges of governance experience.
The Philippine side said the Philippine government is committed to constantly pushing forward relations with China and stands ready to take part in the Belt and Road
construction.